Right-wing Churchill worship is a well-known phenomenon. It has been picked apart with a thoroughness to match the study of Churchill himself. Caspar Weinberger—Ronald Reagan’s first secretary of defense—kept a large store of Churchill memorabilia and rarely passed up the opportunity to laud the British hero. Republican presidents from Nixon to George W. Bush have found it useful to summon the great man’s image. At the dawn of the Gulf war, the late Jack Kemp chose to quote Churchill’s diary during a cabinet meeting at which he had been asked to recite a prayer. The substitution must have gone almost unnoticed among politicians who tend to view Churchill as a kind of deity. When Barack Obama, soon after taking office, returned a bust of the former prime minister (first installed in the Oval Office by his immediate predecessor, naturally) to London, the conservative blogosphere almost lost its mind.

Strangely enough, the one time in recent memory where the comparison between a long-dead Tory and a living Republican politician merited attention was immediately after 9/11, when Rudolph Giuliani was hailed as our era’s Churchill. Look closely: Here was a frequently unpleasant, often thuggish, and much-despised public figure whose finest hour (the style is infectious) occurred during the biggest crisis of his time. The American right has tended, then, to focus on the period stretching from Munich through the summer of 1945, when British voters expelled Churchill’s government from office even before V-J day and after a particularly despicable election campaign. This narrowed frame has two things to recommend it: Churchill’s career prior to his premiership was an almost total failure, and the years between Munich and his electoral defeat were indeed as remarkable as even the most tiresome idolaters claim them to be.

This rather sickly Anglophilia is distinct from the ways in which many British right-wingers approach Churchill. A not insignificant number of Tory intellectuals and historians admire Churchill for exactly the wrong reasons. For his warm embrace of imperialism, his obstinacy on Indian independence, his ugly stance on Ireland, and his contempt for the labor movement, he is to this day admired by unsavory figures on the British right. But Churchill was also responsible for the forfeiture of the British Empire and the rise of the Pax Americana—or so this thinking goes—and the resulting bitterness tends to outweigh all other considerations. John Charmley, in his interesting and nasty book about World War II, infamously captioned a photograph of Joseph Kennedy and Churchill thusly: “Two appeasers, 1940. Ambassador Kennedy wanted to appease Hitler, Prime Minister Churchill wanted to appease Roosevelt.” As Arthur Schlesinger wrote in a TNR review of Charmley, the latter essentially argued that, “If only Britain had made an early peace with Nazi Germany the British Empire would still be a place where the sun never sets.” Even though Tory politicians—Thatcher foremost among them—have tended to call upon the aura of Churchill, his relationship to the British right has always been more complex than the outright gushing that greets any mention of his name in conservative circles here.

It is for this reason—and only for this reason—that Paul Johnson’s new biography of Churchill is worth a look. Johnson is a famous intellectual figure and crank in Britain, an editor and author who has moved steadily to the right over the past half century. His charm is an acquired taste. For example: “I don't fall for the hype about Nelson Mandela, under whose timid rule South Africa went straight for the rocks. The only man to emerge with credibility from the total devastation of recent years is poor old Ian Smith of Rhodesia, who has been proved right on every point and whose popularity with the Africans rises all the time.” This nicely captures Johnson’s grumpy reactionary tendencies, which extend to almost every area of his historical analysis. His book Modern Times is an out-and-out attack on modernity because it brought with it sexual deviancy and greater social freedoms. Intellectuals, which appeared in 1988, is a crude assault on the personal lives of everyone from Marx to Edmund Wilson. Like many of the lefties that he loves to hate, the personal is the political for Johnson. He later wrote a history of the American people, which secured him a place as the American right’s favorite foreign-born historian (“[P]erhaps the most important history of the American people in our generation,” Newt Gingrich gushed in The Weekly Standard). In this version of the American story, FDR was an authoritarian and Nixon was a great wartime leader.