In 1949, a magazine called The Contemporary Jewish Record, now more or less Commentary, published an explosive essay called “Anti-Semitic Stereotypes in Zionism.” It was not at all an attack on Zionism. Instead, it proposed that the Jewish national revival would actually reverse certain character traits that had lodged in the people of the book and were keeping them from being active in their own history. The Jewish thinker who made this argument--a Zionist, in fact--was Yehezkel Kaufman, a specialist in many scholarly fields.

Here’s a very dressed-down version of his case:

1. Jews were incapable of laboring on the land. (Well, we showed them in the kibbutzim and moshavim how Jewish labor transformed itself and, in fact, the very land it worked.)

2. Jews were not fighters. (And we certainly showed them a thing or two. And maybe even three.)