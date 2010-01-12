The final health care reform bill will probably look more like the Senate version than its House counterpart. And that result is backwards, according to a panel of advocates and experts convened by TNR.

As readers may recall, we have been asking members of this panel--whose names appear below--to weigh in on legislation throughout the debate. For each new piece of legislation, we've asked them to judge it based on three criteria:

Coverage (Would the bill make sure Americans can get health care--and would it protect them from financial ruin?)

Cost (Would the bill pay for itself--and would it help bring down the cost of medical care?)