We’ve got a problem on both sides of the Capitol. A serious problem. ... The difficulty in hashing out an agreement between the two chambers is largely due to there being so many different factions with a stake in the matter ... Normally you’re just dealing with the Senate and they talk about 60 votes and you listen to them and cave in, but this is entirely different ... I’m telling you that never has 218 been so important to me in the House.

It wasn't just Rangel saying this.

In background interviews yesterday, several sources on and around Capitol Hill sent the same message. "Our math is just as hard as theirs," one House staffer told me. These sources also suggested, rather pointedly, that the challenge of finding a bill 218 representatives would find acceptable was threatening to drag out negotiations, pushing final passage and signing well into February.

What's going on here? Notwithstanding yesterday's statements, some progress is being made. On Capitol Hill, a steering committee with top staff from leadership, the committees, and the administration is stitching together the legislative language--dividing the bill up by issue (i.e., Medicaid expansion, delivery reforms, etc.) and assigning smaller working groups to hash out the details of each one. The bigger issues, naturally, require direct negotiations among the members and top administration officials, including the president himself.

The steering committee has already sent off some material to the Congressional Budget Office for scoring. And agreement on at least one of the most divisive issues--the role of employers--seems near. The Associated Press and Boston Globe are reporting that House and Senate are ready to embrace the Senate's model, which would impose weaker requirements on employers. (Austin Frakt explains what it means.)