When I took office, our country was facing a global financial crisis. During the first year of my administration, I did everything I could to avert a rerun of the Great Depression. I know that many of these steps—from bailing out the banks and auto companies to enacting the economic stimulus—were not and are not popular. I understand your frustration that you have not yet seen improvements in jobs, wages, and prospects for small business—and that many of those responsible for the disaster have not been held responsible. I took these steps, not because I thought they would make my ratings rise, but because I was convinced that they were unavoidable and in the national interest.

Similarly, I addressed health reform, not from an abstract desire to do good, but because our dysfunctional health care system was dragging down the private sector, gobbling up wages, and destabilizing public budgets. I know that the legislative process was not pretty and that, understandably, many of you mistrust its results. Nonetheless, my duty to promote the general welfare left me no choice, and I am confident that when you experience the reformed system for yourselves, you will decide that it was worth it.

But the issue before us right now is no longer economic rescue; it is economic growth—the right kind of growth—growth that produces jobs, rising wages, and opportunities for advancement. That will be my administration’s principal domestic focus—for the coming year, and for as long as it takes until every American who wants work can find a job with a future.

During the coming year, that goal means, first, that we must assist states and localities so that they are not forced to fire hundreds of thousands of workers; second, that we must offer the private sector effective incentives to hire new workers; and third, that we must create a national infrastructure bank that will mobilize public and private resources to rebuild our crumbling roads, bridges, and ports . . . and boost investment in the environment and information technology as well.

As we work to raise employment this year, we must look down the road as well. While some deficit spending was necessary to avert catastrophe and remains necessary to jumpstart the economy, we cannot hope to sustain growth in the private sector if the federal government is running trillion dollar deficits as far as the eye can see. To make sure that doesn’t happen, I am announcing my support tonight for a bipartisan fiscal commission that would report its recommendations next December for a mandatory up-or-down vote in Congress early next year.