Jon was kind enough to mention on Monday that The New Republic had launched The Book: An Online Review. We are now only three days old, but the site is already full of interesting pieces. Our main review today is an excellent essay by Sally Satel on bioethics. And be sure to check out our 'Elsewhere in the Republic of Letters' feature, where we aggregate some of the best available articles on the web.

The Book can be found at tnr.com/book.