The other day, I suggested that the world investing $10.5 trillion in new money on energy technology innovation by 2030 should become a crucial new benchmark in the world climate dialogue, one every bit as important as the goal of reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 80 percent by 2050. Now, I just want to add a quick note that $10.5 trillion--as big a number as it sounds--is actually a supportable, sensible goal in the larger scheme of things if the world is going to have a fighting chance at limiting climate change to acceptable levels.

Oh I know, $10.5 trillion--the world investment level suggested by the International Energy Agency’s World Energy Outlook-2009 as sufficient to limit the long-term concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere to 450 parts per million and global temperature rise to around 2°C above pre-industrial levels--is a lot of money. And it’s an especially daunting figure given the current collapse in private-sector energy investment world-wide and the need to make the investments soon in order to stave off unacceptable climate warming by mid-century.

And yet, the fact remains that $10.5 trillion is affordable. To start with, the $10.5 trillion figure--which reflects additional investment on the part not just of governments in the developed world but also by the private sector and households and governments in the developing world--represents real money but never comes to more than 1.1 percent of world GDP. That’s a lot but a modest price for saving the world.