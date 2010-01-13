When I wrote an item about the relentless political boosterism that the Weekly Standard--"The Weekly Standard, Where It's Always Good News For Republicans"--I expected the magazine to pull back just a tad on the cheerleading, at least for a bit. Instead I now see this:

The good news for Republicans in 2010 is they’re ahead in 6 races for Senate seats now held by Democrats and lead or are tied in 6 open seats where Republicans are retiring. In the House, Republicans figure to win a minimum of 20 seats, as things now stand. They’re a good bet to have a majority of the nation’s governors after the midterm elections in November. The bad news? There is no bad news.

There's never any bad news.