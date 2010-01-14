If you want to understand why President Obama's standing in the polls is not where it used to be -- and also why the populist-sounding Tea Party movement has gained so much traction -- consider that some significant part of the American voting population has come to see the administration as both too liberal and too tied to Wall Street.

Never mind that Obama is not really all that liberal (read any of the liberal bloggers if you doubt this), and never mind that Wall Street is fighting Obama on financial reform, particularly on his excellent proposal to create a financial consumer protection agency. The fact is that the Wall Street tag is sticking, and Obama was always going to battle the L-word.

This is why his expected announcement on Thursday of new fees on the biggest banks to recoup the costs of the bailout comes just in time. So does the idea now floating around Congress to pay for a reduction in the sweep of the tax on so-called Cadillac health plans by applying the Medicare tax not only to wage income, but also to investment income. Financing Main Street benefits through Wall Street taxes makes sense -- and not just for political reasons.

Obama is finally trying to address what has been an enormous distortion in our political debate. Many Washington voices are raised to decry the large budget deficit, and independent voters are said to worry about the red ink, too. In the short run, deficits make sense to boost the economy. In the long run, they will have to be dealt with.Some keep pushing the tired notion that the deficits can be cured if we just reduce "entitlements," which I put in quotation marks because I'm weary of people using this highfalutin word to dodge saying directly that they want deep cuts in Medicare and Social Security.

Actually, health care reform is designed in part to contain the long-term growth of Medicare costs. And the savings that can be wrung out of Social Security are limited. In the end, if you care about fiscal responsibility, you have to favor raising taxes.