In terminating a certain kind of life for himself, Hefner also terminated it for a generation of American men--if not in fact then at least as the ideal. While his current existence--with its carousel of Viagra, twentysomething blonds, and fresh pajama bottoms--seems a rather nightmarish gauntlet for an eighty-year-old to run, Hefner has avoided the fate suffered by so many American public figures: he is utterly free of phoniness. Unfortunately, this has come at the cost of seeming utterly ridiculous, though he does not seem to mind.

More than anything else, Fraterrigo reminds us that those who grew up in a pre-Playboy world had a psychic Grand Canyon separating them from the dwellers of the post-Playboy landscape. In the pre-Playboy world, naked women were the purlieu of pale loners and rain coated perverts. Post-Playboy, naked women were merely adult entertainment, so calm down already. Pre-Playboy, a young woman who undressed for money before a camera was essentially infecting herself with social measles. Post-Playboy, that same young woman could be the embodiment of pillowy American goodness. (Today, of course, we would call it entrepreneurial nudity.)

It was Hefner’s great insight that girly pictures divorced from any kind of human individuality could not be anything except dirty. And so his Playmates had names, jobs, personalities, and fact sheets, however illusory these often were. In some crucial way, then, Playboy gave what was previously considered pornography a kind of dignity. It was a deeply limiting, dingbat dignity, to be sure, but to allow the mid-century American woman any identity beyond that of mother, virgin, or whore increased her available social options by 25 percent. Women would naturally revolt against this, and no one could blame them, but the fact remains that Playboy helped liberate female sexuality from a Bastille of iniquitous morality, in the long run surely doing more to help women than harm them.

This is not to suggest that Playboy has always been on the side of the angels. Fraterrigo unsparingly recounts some of Playboy’s 1950s-era forays into gender politics, much of it written by a nasty piece of intellectual work named Philip Wylie, who relentlessly attacked what he called “momism” (a term with the apparent sticking power of tap shoes) and poured gallons of rhetorical pitch over a society he viewed as being increasingly dominated by “masculinized” women. Hefner, meanwhile, was telling interviewers that the problem with America was “wives who are not feminine enough and husbands not truly male,” whatever that meant. And yet it did mean something to a certain generation of American men, and it scared them silly. As he must have sensed, the forces of sexual liberation Hefner and his battery of writers were channeling were not precisely controllable, and what began as a party for urban men with wandering eyes was soon crashed by everyone.

This was embodied by Hefner’s ambitious national launch of the Playboy Club. Hefner was adamant that any man, black or white, rich or poor, be allowed to join his local Playboy Club for a twenty-five-dollar lifetime membership fee (Hefner even bought back the franchises of a few southern Playboy Clubs that refused black members in order to integrate them himself), but he forbade the Bunnies who worked the clubs from any fraternization with clientele. In short, the sexual mores Hefner helped change doomed his business model: What guy in his right mind would career a Playboy Club when his local singles bar at least held out the possibility of taking someone home after last call? Similarly paradoxical forces eventually laid waste to the coffers of his magazine: attacked from the right by anti-porn crusaders, condemned from the left by newly emboldened feminists, and kneed in the groin by raunchier magazines like Penthouse and Hustler, Playboy, by the mid-1970s, no longer had any obvious reason to exist.