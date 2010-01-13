John Judis writes to protest my inclusion of a Churchill photo in an item about Republicans who won't give up on defeating health care reform even after it passes into law, citing this quote:

March 2, 1944



“The discoveries of healing science must be the inheritance of all. That is clear. Disease must be attacked, whether it occurs in the poorest or the richest man or woman simply on the ground that it is the enemy; and it must be attacked just in the same way as the fire brigade will give its full assistance to the humblest cottage as readily as to the most important mansion… Our policy is to create a national health service in order to ensure that everybody in the country, irrespective of means, age, sex, or occupation, shall have equal opportunities to benefit from the best and most up-to-date medical and allied services available.”

For the record, I used the Churchill comparison ironically. I don't see the health care repealers as Churchill's heir in any sense. Likewise John "Bluto" Blutarsky.