In the "crazy ways government is spending our tax dollars" category, this example may be one of the worse items. According to the Government Monitor:

Governor M. Jodi Rell today announced the state will receive $1.8 million in federal stimulus funds for broadband mapping and data collection to allow greater Internet availability and speed to all Connecticut residents and businesses.

“Communicating effectively and efficiently in the 21st Century on all levels – schools, public safety, business and government – is important for a prosperous and dynamic economy and makes for sound public policy,” Governor Rell said.

“It is a quality-of-life issue that requires we continue to move forward with a cutting-edge technology and establish Connecticut as a leader in broadband usage. Broadband plays an increasingly important role in our ability to attract and retain business and industry,” Governor Rell said.