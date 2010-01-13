I don’t want to overstate things or encourage unwarranted assumptions. (My HIV-related columns attract predictable emails warning that I will die of AIDS.) Yet it’s a fact that serious personal trials motivate a surprising number of social workers, public health professionals, AIDS activists and researchers, nurses, and others to do the difficult work they do. That comes with the territory.

This brings important benefits. Personal trials equip people to see things that others would miss, to credibly communicate important messages that might otherwise be dismissed. Such intimate exposure can also be dangerous, when it deprive people of needed critical distance. A key group of drug treatment counselors are former users. Some are overly swayed by powerful personal experiences and pay insufficient attention to available clinical research. An adoption case worker who was adopted herself may deny or overlook the importance of others’ very different experiences.

Related tensions arise among politicians and high-level policymakers. Across the political spectrum, many have been swayed by their experiences caring for a sick parent or a child living with. Bob Dole, Arlen Spector, and many others experienced personal health crises. During the mid-1970s, an invaluable network of liberals and conservatives with personal stakes built and financed the current system of services for children with special needs.

Politicians' personal commitments can be harmful, too, as when sincere but misguided Indiana Congressman Dan Burton held misleading hearings on alleged links between vaccines and autism. The NIH campus is peppered with buildings named for politicos who advocated greater resources to people in white coats who study or treat particular diseases. The cumulative effect can be to neglect more foundational, or simply less flashy and visible work. Through no particular person's villainy, such attachments can also aggravate social and class biases. Compare congressional attention and funding for autism, cystic fibrosis, AIDS, and breast cancer with that provided to sickle cell anemia or opiate disorders.

I'm not sure how McLellan's answers to my questions were different because of what his family endured. People carry these burdens in different ways. It's easy to offer facile and disrespectful speculation when McLellan's issue positions are pretty closely grounded in his clinical and research experience, and the requirements of his office.