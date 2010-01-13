Harold Pollack is the Helen Ross Professor of Social Service Administration at the University of Chicago and a Special Correspondent for The Treatment.

Jonathan Cohn has said much of what needs to be said about this imbroglio. I want to add one more item today, occasioned by Jane Hamsher’s lambasting of Jon Gruber over at HuffPo. Without doubt, Gruber’s HHS contract was poorly-handled. I disagree with Gruber on various policy matters. (The man is an economist, after all….)

Still, in the nearly 20 years that I have known him, Gruber has never given me reason to doubt his integrity or his candor. This episode doesn’t change that. I posted a slightly longer item over at HuffPo that amplifies these points.