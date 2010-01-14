There seems to be some law of conservation of right-wing billionaires willing to heavily subsidize conservative Washington newspapers. For years, the role was filled by Rev. Sun Myung Moon, who used his cult proceeds to finance the Washington Times. Now that the Times is collapsing, Phil Anschutz is stepping in to beef up the Washington Examiner:

For the editors of The Washington Examiner, instability at The Washington Times is offering a chance for the free tabloid to amp up its already large stable of conservative opinion writers.

“We want to be a place where people who are center-right in their views can come and find almost all of the leading commentators working that territory, with the exception of The Wall Street Journal,” said Examiner Editor Stephen Smith.