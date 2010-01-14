Today the Obama administration unveils a new tax on large banks. It's the (partial) answer to a policy dilemma and a political dilemma that were dying to be solved together.

The policy dilemma is that the administration is having trouble crafting a long-term fix to the financial crisis. Large financial institutions have an inherent tendency to threaten the entire economy. Those institutions know that if they make huge risky investments, they get to keep all the upside if they pay off. If they lose, then the whole institution would go down, which means the government has to step in to bail them out or else the economy will face a massive crisis. In turn, the knowledge that the government is implicitly backing these risks gives the big firms a leg up over the smaller ones, which aren't too big to fail and lack the same guarantee.

The administration is trying to craft a regulatory fix to limit the amount of risk exposure the large financial institutions can undertake. But, of course, those institutions have a lot of clout on Capitol Hill -- especially but not exclusively with Republicans and moderate Democrats -- and the administration's plan is getting watered down and appears likely to come out too weak.