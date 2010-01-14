One aspect of climate change that's already affecting people in various parts of the world is the slow but steady rise in sea level (via YaleE360):

Pacific and Indian Ocean atoll nations are already being abandoned because of the direct and indirect effects of sea level rise, such as saltwater intrusion into groundwater. In the Marshall Islands, some crops are being grown in abandoned 55-gallon oil drums because the ground is now too salty for planting. New Zealand is accepting, on a gradual basis, all of the inhabitants of the Tuvalu atolls. Inhabitants of Carteret Atoll have all moved to Papua, New Guinea.

Orrin Pilkey and Rob Young, authors of the book The Rising Sea observe that mainstream climate-change reports like the IPCC's have vastly underestimated the amount of sea-level rise we're likely to see this century. That's because most climate models don't account for the contributions from the melting of two of Earth's largest ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica. Newer estimates, say the authors, suggest we're likely to see at least a three-feet rise—and should prepare for up to seven feet. (Bear in mind that a seven-foot vertical rise in sea level would translate into thousands of square miles of coastal land inundated, as any land below that elevation will be underwater.)

It's not as if U.S. government entities are ignoring the problem entirely, though they too are underestimating it—Rhode Island, California and Florida have all put out reports anticipating a three to five foot rise by 2100. The problem is that no one is bothering to change laws that would alter development practices: