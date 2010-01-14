But National Review's Veronique de Rugy sees it as an "anti-capitalist and anti-wealth mentality [that] is scary and very anti-American."

Hey, you know what else is anti-American? Being named "Veronique de Rugy."

I digress. Anyway, de Rugy offers this riposte to Frank:

if Mister Frank really believes that chasing well-paid employees to go elsewhere is a winning strategy and won't have any impact on the industry, then I suggest that next time he is sick he goes to a hospital where doctors are poorly paid and see how he feels about that.

Of course, Frank didn't say that reduced pay would have no deleterious effect on the quality of any profession, he said it about the finance profession. It's telling that de Rugy changed the subject from finance to medicine. Exactly what horrors does she think would occur if we had less brilliant people flocking to the finance industry? We'd wind up with a bunch of hacks who, I don't know, crashed the world economy because they never considered the possibility that historically sky-high housing prices might drop?