As currently written in the Senate bill, the tax is expected to generate around $150 billion. With this new changes, labor leaders say, it will raise approximately $90 billion. If that figure is correct--and it may not be, as administration officials said they were waiting to see how the Joint Committee on Taxation scored it--it would the administration and its allies would have to find another $60 billion in offsetting revenue just to make up for the loss.

To be sure, is not hard to find such money. Expanding the Medicare payroll tax, so that wealthy taxpayers pay a levy on their investment income, is one possibility. Asking the drug, hospital, and insurance industries to give up more revenue is another.

But the more such monies must replace revenue lost in this agreement, the less they can help make the overall bill more generous.

The exemption of vision care is not so easy to justify. Generally speaking, scaling back vision coverage is thought to be an easy way to cut insurance costs without imposing serious harm on beneficiaries. (It's safe to assume a lot of union plans offer that.)

By contrast, allowing unions to shop for coverage through the exchanges would seem, on the surface, to be a win-win idea--one that will open up new insurance options for union members while fostering more competition among insurers. (The details of how this would work still aren't clear to me.)

As for the adjustments to the tax based on age and gender, that's a response to arguments--fairly persuasive, in my view--that a tax without adjustments might penalize groups that have high insurance premiums simply because they are in groups that insurers judge as high risk.

Republicans are already pouncing on this agreement as classic special interest group politics--which, clearly, it is. On the other hand, the administration did manage to preserve what's arguably the tax's most important feature: The fact that, as it grows over time, it will put downward pressure on health care costs.

And whatever you think about labor's fight against the Cadillac tax, the fact is that it comes in the midst of a much broader fight for health care reform. Simply put, if it were not for labor's organizing and campaigning, health care reform wouldn't even be on the agenda--let alone on the verge of passage.

