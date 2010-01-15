The tragic earthquake in Haiti is not the first misfortune to befall our Caribbean neighbor. From slave revolts to military coups to armed U.S. intervention, the country has suffered countless natural and man-made misfortunes since it gained independence. From the TNR archives, read the best of our Haitian coverage:

(Click here to read Brad Plumer on why the Haiti quake has been so destructive.)

