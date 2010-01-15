As for the second question--will a bill, if it passes, be tougher or softer?--that’s much harder to say. For one thing, Dodd would have had to compromise significantly in order to pass a bill even if he were running for re-election. (There’s no way the hard-nosed bill he authored could get 60 votes in the Senate.) Relative to that baseline, one could imagine the bill getting even more industry-friendly--maybe Dodd was posturing and was never as hawkish as his original bill suggested. But one could also imagine the final bill ending up tougher than it would have. After all, Dodd no longer has to worry about raising money from Wall Street for his re-election campaign. And for both personal and biographical reasons--which my colleague Suzy Khimm enumerated in this great piece--Dodd seems keen to bolster his legacy and redeem his personal reputation, which took a hit after he received a special mortgage deal from Countrywide Financial. (Dodd says he wasn’t aware that the terms of the mortgage were preferential.)

The point is that, depending on how you (or, more importantly, Dodd), weight these considerations, the second question could go either way. Once again, most of the coverage reflected that uncertainty. For example, the AP noted that Dodd was now free to “cut a deal with Republicans without fear of alienating liberal voters” (a tug rightward) but also freer from “the influence of financial sector executives and hedge fund managers who have regularly filled [his] campaign treasury with donations” (a tug leftward).

The Journal, on the other hand, framed its account with a quote from a former Republican Senate aide now at the libertarian Cato Institute: “If Dodd still wants a bill, he can get one; he just has to compromise much more than he would have had to before." The other sourcing for this claim came from unnamed financial executives, who argued that “any legislation that passes will likely be more industry-friendly than what was under consideration even a few weeks ago.”

But, of course, all these people have an interest in creating the impression that Democrats must compromise further. By contrast, liberal activists quoted in other publications express optimism that Dodd’s looming retirement will make the bill tougher than it would have been. As Ed Mierzwinski of the U.S. Public Interest Research Group told The Washington Post, “I think it could play to our advantage. … My guess is he's worried more about his legacy than he is about making compromises." (For what it’s worth, two senior Democratic Senate aides told me the same thing.) Nowhere does the Journal allow for this possibility.

Let me say for the record that I think the writer of the Journal piece, Damian Paletta, is absolutely first rate. I’ve closely followed his coverage of government policy toward banks this last year and found it consistently on target and ahead of the curve. The flaws in the piece strike me as a function of editing, not reporting. The piece has the whiff of an editorial intervention intended to advance the storyline that reg reform is moribund and Democrats are in disarray. (The Journal didn’t respond to my request for comment.) Lines like the following read as though they were inserted by an editor late in the process: “More broadly, Mr. Dodd's retirement, combined with an almost simultaneous similar announcement from Democratic North Dakota Sen. Byron Dorgan, makes it almost certain that struggling legislative initiatives … are off the table this year.” And, of course, analytical pieces are much more susceptible to this kind of funny-business than straight news stories, since it’s hard for a writer to prove an editor's political judgment objectively wrong.