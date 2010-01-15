--Obama's large bank tax is too small

--The new health care excise tax is still pretty big

--A taxonomy of the various brutal takedowns of Jennifer Rubin's universally-derided "Why do the Jews hate Palin?" article. I am almost starting to feel sorry for her.

--"Two Gentlemen of Lebowski," the Big Lebowski script rendered as Shakespeare and possibly the internet's greatest contribution to Western culture, will be performed as a play. OMG.