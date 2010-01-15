Sources also suggested that the negotiators were talking seriously about tapping new sources of revenue and savings, including greater cuts to Medicare Advantage subsidies and the addition of investment income to the new Medicare tax on the wealthy. Also under discussion, according to the Wall Street Journal's Naftali Bendavid and Laura Meckler, were larger cuts to the device and nursing home industries.

But sources cautioned that much of the money would be plugging the financial hole left when negotiators agreed to pare back the tax on expensive health benefits. (And, by the way, officials still don't seem sure how big, exactly, that financial hole is.) As a result, they said, it was unlikely the final bill would have substantially more outlays than the bill that passed the Senate--unless negotiators found even more revenue or offsetting savings.

To be clear--to be very clear--options for more money are certainly available: extracting more savings from the hospital industry, revisiting the tax on high fructose corn syrup, and so on. But if there was serious consideration of such offsets, sources--er, my sources--weren't talking about it.

(Via Politico, the administration does seem to be seeking greater savings from the drug industry. But it sounds like only $10 or $20 billion, which is still far less than the House bill seeks.)

Whatever the net addition of new money, a key issue will be how to spend it. The biggest weaknesses of the Senate bill, relative to its House counterpart, are in so-called actuarial value and overall limits on out-of-pocket spending. The low actuarial value, in particular, would mean higher cost-sharing for a large number of people with moderate- to heavy medical expenses. (High out-of-pocket limits also mean higher cost-sharing, but they tend to affect only the very sickest people, since only the very sickest people spend enough to reach those limits.)