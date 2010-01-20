The most enduring myth about the Abstract Expressionists is that they were dumb geniuses, instinctual beings, know-nothings who somehow stumbled into poetry when they picked up a paintbrush. The artists themselves played a not inconsiderable role in promulgating this myth. Rothko, Pollock, and de Kooning each wanted to be regarded as sui generis, a one-man movement. They wanted it understood that although they had studied the teachings of Kandinsky and Mondrian and any number of other European giants, they rejected those world-historical visions. They wanted their painterly magic to have a pragmatic, nuts-and-bolts, matter-of-fact impact. No wonder their hyper-verbal contemporary, the critic Harold Rosenberg, described them as Coonskins, all-American guerilla fighters, with a wily, unconventional, seat-of-the-pants way of battling the Redcoats, their overly thoughtful and theoretically oriented European precursors.

Everybody has always known that this to-hell-with-ideas-and-theory talk contained a strong dose of fakery, or perhaps wish fulfillment. After all, it was the artists themselves who dreamed up the Artists’ Club, where they got together on a regular basis and talked a blue streak. And there were quite a few little magazines devoted to artists’ writings, such as Tiger’s Eye, Possibilities, and It Is, and nearly everybody contributed. The surprise of more recent years has been in discovering not that the artists actually wrote, but that they wrote an enormous amount. What once looked like a trickle has begun to suggest a torrent. The Extreme of the Middle: Writings of Jack Tworkov and The Journals of Grace Hartigan: 1951-1955 are only the newest additions to what is turning out to be a long shelf of books that complicates and enriches our sense of those times. Hans Hofmann’s writings were collected already in the 1940s, and the past generation has brought collections of prose by Reinhardt, Motherwell, Newman, and de Kooning. A surprise of the past few years has been the appearance of Mark Rothko’s writings, which take up two volumes, including what amounts to a treatise on painting called The Artist’s Reality, written in the early 1940s and never before published. Fairfield Porter is now represented by volumes not only of criticism but also of letters and of poetry. There is a volume of Elaine de Kooning’s writings. And there is more to come, including the journals of the painter Mercedes Matter, a close friend of Hofmann, Pollock, and Lee Krasner.

Tworkov and Hartigan, born twenty years apart, represent two generations, with Tworkov’s career beginning in the hardscrabble 1930s, and Hartigan associated with the artists who arrived in New York after the war, frequently from more comfortable backgrounds and with more extensive formal educations. Tworkov, who was in his early eighties when he died in 1982, was a contemporary of de Kooning and Pollock. Hartigan, who was born in 1922 and died in 2008, was close to many of the poets of the period, among them John Ashbery and Frank O’Hara, who both posed for her painting Masquerade in 1954, an experiment in the carnivalesque. Although the Tworkov volume includes previously published writings, including an essay on Soutine from 1950 that helped to crystallize the postwar surge in his reputation, the chief fascination of these books is in the moment-by-moment power of journal entries and, in Tworkov’s case, the letters he wrote to friends and family, including his sister, the painter known as Biala. Both write eloquently about the struggles in the studio. There is a fine passage in Tworkov’s journal, when Elaine de Kooning has commented that Léger’s work “makes everything done here look neurotic,” and Tworkov begins to worry that his own work “seems very neurotic,” and then reflects that the same can be said of “Cézanne, Soutine, El Greco, Watteau, Giacometti.” You see the mingling of anxiety and exhilaration with which artists were confronting a rapidly expanding scene, one that threatened bohemian camaraderie even as it brought the promise of a growing market for their work. Worldly success remained a complicated thing, as we are reminded when Hartigan comments of de Kooning in 1955 that “he is famous, and such a great and mature artist, and he is penniless.”

Neither Tworkov nor Hartigan has ever been an artist I particularly admire. Even Tworkov’s strongest abstractions can feel like footnotes to de Kooning and Guston. And Hartigan’s painterly representational style generally lacks the focus and confidence I associate with some of her contemporaries, such as Nell Blaine and Leland Bell. Reading their journals, however, brings a heightened sense—even a thrilling sense--of their place in the period. I admire their forthrightness. It is clarifying to read the takedowns of Clement Greenberg by Tworkov and Hartigan, who remind us of the healthy skepticism with which his imperious statements were often received. “The influence of Greenberg’s criticism,” Tworkov writes in 1959, “hurts the position of every artist who believes in painting, who believes that a work of art is something lived thru and not merely perpetrated.” Greenberg, Tworkov insists, is only interested in artists who “stand for the abolition of the experience of the soul, of the psyche, which has always been the genius of any work of art. He stands for blind chance, for no-art.” And Hartigan calls Greenberg “irresponsible” and comments that “Clem is a bitter man, tragic.” These books give a startlingly immediate sense of all the local infighting and backbiting, as when Greenberg is quoted by Hartigan saying of Alfred Barr, the brilliant director of the Museum of Modern Art, that “everyone knows Barr is a fool and knows nothing about art.” The journals pack a novelistic punch.