Some 40-odd years ago, Chuck Schumer was my student. A few years after that, I became his student. No, not in a formal classroom sense, but in the political dimension. If you watch him, you learn a lot. He's a stand-up liberal, a New York liberal at that. But he is also an effective liberal, which means he sometimes compromises--a sin on the Upper West Side, where politics often means that you shouldn't compromise ... ever.

At 23, Chuck ran for the New York State Assembly and won. Then he went to the House of Representatives and, in 1998, to the U.S. Senate. He'll be running for his third term this November alongside... well, that's the question. New York's second senatorial seat is also up for grabs, since Kirsten E. Gillibrand was appointed by Governor David Paterson for two years to the seat Hillary Clinton vacated when President Obama tapped her for secretary of state.

Ms. Gillibrand isn't much of a senator. But she hasn't even been there for a year. Apparently, Paterson isn't much of a governor either, and Andrew Cuomo, who is very smart and very honest, will either run against him in the primary or have his path cleared for him if the shortlived incumbent decides to call it quits. The president has already tried to push Paterson out of the governor's chair, and it's hard to see how the shove could fail.

And now back to Gillibrand. She is Chuck's candidate. A roguish friend of mine speculated that he's for her because he doesn't want any competition from his junior senator, like he had from Hillary.