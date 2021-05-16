A Moral Revolutionary

Those marked out for violence have a special right to anger, a right King had to forswear. His death would be meaningless if it were just another tradeoff of force for force. He moved among his potential assassins, frightened but not retaliating, waiting. Nor was the threat of white violence the only thing that drained him. Stephen Oates is admirably clear about the divisions behind the facade of black solidarity. Various factions and individuals were sniping at King, trying to use him, trying to supplant him. He had to bear all this, try to hold the fragile alliances together, month by month, handling other egos with a patience they did not reciprocate.

How can anyone do such a thing? King thought he did it because he had to--God demanded it of him. Once I denied, on William Buckley's television show, that there had been a religious decline in America, and gave King's career as proof. To which Buckley replied: "He's not in the category, at least in terms of his public performance, of the Christian leader; he's in the category of the civil rights leader, and that's different. And this may be one of the reasons why it becomes so easy to discredit religion, because nobody takes it seriously." Stephen Oates, luckily, gets things straight. He realizes that Dr. King is an important figure in American social and political history because he is an important figure in our religious history. King is one of the reasons some people take religion very seriously indeed. His was the most radical critique of America, since it was made sub specie aeternitatis. His nonviolent message is as relevant now as in the 1960s. His insistence on a moral assessment of our country's use of its power and wealth becomes more important, not less, as time passes.

Though Oates gives a thorough record record of King's activities, and gets his priorities right, the book is a bit crippled by normal liberal pieties. King was not a brilliant thinker, as Oates claims, it is significant that no effort has been made to publish his dissertation; and he always needed a great deal of help in writing his books, articles, and speeches. On the matter of infighting in the civil rights movement, Oates is clear on the main lines of conflict, but unspecific about personalities--perhaps for fear of legal problems. On the exaggerated accounts of King's sex life spread by the FBI, Oates makes the not very helpful admission that King was a "passionate" man and tried to avoid compromising situations after he learned of the surveillance. But the prophet is often not "saintly"; and the important matter about King is that he did not let "macho" sexuality affect his views on nonviolence, patience, and the acceptance of suffering. There is little analysis in Oates's chronicle. The estimate of King remains one of the principal tasks of those who would understand modern America. When Everett Dirksen tidied up the final passage of the civil rights bill, he called it an idea whose time had come. But it took a number of people who were willing to die to make that idea's time come; and King's challenge has not met with an adequate response even to this day. When President Reagan went to a black school in Illinois and was asked about making King's birthday a holiday, he said that other groups might want to have representatives honored if blacks got their way. Like Mr, Buckley, Reagan thinks King spoke just for "them," not for all of us--and that's a national embarrassment.

Garry Wills is Henry P. Luce Professor of American Culture at Northwestern University. His most recent book is The Kennedy Imprisonment (Little, Brown).