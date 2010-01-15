To the world of paid public relations, reports Ben Smith. It's a good fit:

The Weekly Standard blogger and former McCain aide Michael Goldfarb is leaving the magazine to join the firm of John McCain's former foreign policy adviser, Randy Scheunemann.

Goldfarb confirmed that he'd be senior vice president for communications at Orion Strategies, whose clients include the Republic of Georgia.

Goldfarb and Scheunemann were, during the campaign, in the internal camp sympathetic to Sarah Palin, and Scheunemann has continued to advise her.