To the world of paid public relations, reports Ben Smith. It's a good fit:
The Weekly Standard blogger and former McCain aide Michael Goldfarb is leaving the magazine to join the firm of John McCain's former foreign policy adviser, Randy Scheunemann.
Goldfarb confirmed that he'd be senior vice president for communications at Orion Strategies, whose clients include the Republic of Georgia.
Goldfarb and Scheunemann were, during the campaign, in the internal camp sympathetic to Sarah Palin, and Scheunemann has continued to advise her.
Now that he's being paid by clients to advance their worldview, he obviously won't be writing for the Standard any more.
Just kidding! Smith continues:
"My friends on the left shouldn't be too heartbroken; they'll still see my byline at the Standard from time to time," e-mailed Goldfarb.