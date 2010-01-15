I was sitting in the kitchen drinking my cup of cappuccino and reading an article in the Financial Times titled, "America: Maybe he can't." Suddenly the phone rang. It was Barack Obama and--damn it!--I couldn't find a pen or pencil to take notes. No, it was not the president "live." It was a recording of the president with some lame excuse for interrupting my day. But, actually, he wasn't really interrupting my day. He was beginning my day with a splash. It's not every day that starts with a message from Obama. Even a corny one, and one I should have half-expected.

As some of you may recall, I wrote a few days ago about how local Democrats were hysterical that their lackluster candidate, Martha Coakley, for whom I intend to vote on Tuesday (and not out of fear that, if I vote Republican, my right hand would wither and my tongue would cling to the roof of my mouth) out of residual loyalty to the party of parents who've been dead at least 21 years. It's a precarious link.

I voted for Alan Khazei in the December primary that chose a Democratic nominee to succeed Ted Kennedy. I am sure that, had Khazei won, the party would have had a winner and, what's more, a thoughtful and substantial senator. If Coakley can squeeze out a win, the Democrats will have a senator, but not a thoughtful and substantial one.

There two matters at stake. If Coakley loses, the Democratic margin in the Senate drops below 60-40.