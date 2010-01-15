The great Congressional horse race-picker Charlie Cook says President Obama should have paid more attention to the economy:

Honorable and intelligent people can disagree over the substance and details of what President Obama and congressional Democrats are trying to do on health care reform and climate change. But nearly a year after Obama's inauguration, judging by where the Democrats stand today, it's clear that they have made a colossal miscalculation.

The latest unemployment and housing numbers underscore the folly of their decision to pay so much attention to health care and climate change instead of focusing on the economy "like a laser beam," as President Clinton pledged to do during his 1992 campaign.

I see a couple massive flaws with this argument. First, Cook is correct that Obama could have freed more legislative time if he had ignored the health care and climate crises, but does not propose what Obama could have done with that time. After all, he passed his plan to rescue the financial industry. He passed a stimulus. The stimulus was far too small, but there's no evidence that devoting more time to the topic would have increased the willingness of moderate Senate Democrats to spend more on a stimulus.