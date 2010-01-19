Every one of the twenty largest cities in the United States in 1900 was on a waterway—from the oldest places that perched on the eastern seaboard’s natural harbors to the youngest city, Minneapolis, located on the northernmost navigable point of the Mississippi. Pacyga remarks that Chicago’s “canal proved to be crucial for the future of the city”: it made Chicago the linchpin of a vast watery arc that stretched from New York to New Orleans. As much as cavalrymen and cowboys, city slickers tamed the west by creating the transport network that brought the products of the prairie to the customers of the east.

But Chicago did not grow from a city of 4,500 people in 1840 to a city of 3.4 million ninety years later merely as a center of water-borne, or rail-borne, commerce. The city’s vast size reflects its abundance of industrial entrepreneurs. Some, such as Cyrus McCormick and his mechanical reapers, made their inventions east and moved to Chicago to be close to agricultural customers. As Pacyga writes, “McCormick moved west because he felt that the natural market for the new machines would be on the prairie.” Others, such as George Pullman, produced their ideas in Chicago: “In the winter of 1857-58, he entered into a partnership with two brothers, Benjamin and Norman Field, to construct and operate sleeping cars on two Illinois railroad lines.” By connecting people, cities help the spread of ideas, which in turn lead to new inventions, like Pullman’s “Palace” cars, thus making inter-continental transportation far more pleasant.

Perhaps the most remarkable of Chicago’s collaborative inventions was the skyscraper itself, which did so much to change the shape of cities throughout the world. There is a lively discussion among architectural historians about who deserves the credit for inventing the skyscraper, roughly defined as a building that stands tall thanks to a load-bearing steel skeleton. The Chicago engineer and architect William Le Baron Jenney is often described as the “Father of the Skycraper,” but there is plenty of room to debate that title. Jenney’s claim is based on Chicago’s Home Insurance Building, which does have metal-framing, but only on two sides. Burnham and Root’s earlier Montauk building also had some iron-reinforced walls; such iron-frames were hardly unknown in industrial structures. The case gets even murkier because Burnham had once worked for Jenney, and for his fire-proofing contractor, the remarkable Peter B. Wight, a former disciple of John Ruskin who “proposed a fireproof iron-frame-supported column as early as 1874.”

The quest for the skyscraper’s paternity often misses the far more important truth: the real father of the skyscraper was Chicago itself. In the wake of the Great Fire of 1871, the city attracted a remarkable collection of architectural and engineering talent that was needed to rebuild a city. After all, even with the buildings gone, Chicago’s future remained assured thanks to its enormous geographical advantages. Those minds then learned from each other and borrowed each others’ ideas and collectively remade architecture. Ayn Rand’s Frank Lloyd Wright, fictionalized as Howard Roark in The Fountainhead, is a particularly misleading portrait of an architect. Wright was no Gary Cooper-esque loner who sprang alone into the world as if from the head of Zeus. Wright was part of a chain of Chicago architects, and his ideas built on those of his mentor, Louis Sullivan, who had worked with Jenney himself. They were all part of the great web of creative interchange created by the city that emerged from Chicago’s canal and stockyards.

Pacyga is interested in ordinary people, too. In 1900, Chicago attracted a gigantic inflow of immigrants, particularly Germans and Scandinavians. The city offered, after all, some of the highest wages on the planet. In later decades, Chicago provided a way out for many African-Americans, including the writer Richard Wright, fleeing the Jim Crow south. Cities such as this one have always had a comparative advantage in assimilating migrants, who have usually done well in Chicago and helped to give the city its character. When I was a graduate student in Chicago in the late 1980s, the blackboards still had bilingual signs in English and Polish.