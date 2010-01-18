This week marks Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, a national holiday. Decades after his first civil-rights marches, what is the meaning of King's legacy? And what do we know about the man himself? Below, read some of the best TNR articles from our archives:

"A Moral Revolutionary" by Garry Wills (09/13/82) The life and trials of MLK.

"Uneasy Holiday" by Taylor Branch (02/03/86) How should we honor a man we still don't know?

"The King To Come" by Bayard Rustin (03/09/87) The holiday and the future of race relations.