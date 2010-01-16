From Bradley Burston, Haaretz:

On hearing the words of the Reverend Pat Robertson:



A prayer for the people of Haiti,

who, on a good day,

must take heroic measures just to wake the next,

And who must now find a way

to live through the end of the world:



Lord who speaks in earthquakes

Speak now in miracles.



I thank you, that first prayer begins. Modeh Ani. The words spoken for the marvel of having woken up alive.



Lord whose relief work is beyond our capabilities

Breathe life today into those buried alive



I lie grateful before You, this King who lives and endures, for having brought me back this soul inside me, and with compassion.



Lord who speaks in childbirth, hear Your children now.



Hear those who have yet to be saved,

Hear those who have been saved but whose limbs and lives are crushed, Hear those who pray for those who can no longer pray for themselves.



Lord who invented the language of love

Teach those who, in Your name, who, calling themselves men of God, can find it in their hearts to speak only blasphemy and cruelty and scorn.



Lord who speaks in apocalypse

Armor the souls of those who call out now in rescue

Lord who has taught us by example the language of loss

Send strength to those who, with their last strength

Now seek nothing more than finding loved ones



Teach Your children by example, to comprehend the last line of that first prayer:



Your faith

is immense.