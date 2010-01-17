Today, it was Hillary Clinton who paid the sympathy call to Haiti, or actually to Haiti's president, René Préval. The secretary of state said she would stay at the airport only for a few hours in order not to be a burden in the city, where she uttered the usual platitudes. But the arrival of her airplane was clearly just another intrusion on the desperate work going on, since the Federal Aviation Authority, which is administering the field, had already been closed to inbound flights.

This was the worst earthquake in Haiti in fully two centuries. And, since the country is among the five poorest countries on earth, its infrastructure is, at best, primitive. Its social organization is inoperative and nonexistent when catastrophes like this one happen. One index of this is that aid from northern Haiti, which was untouched by the devastation, never arrived in the south. In fact, nothing was ever sent.

It is a betrayal of the Haitian people to promise them, in addition to immediate economic aid, social and psychological reconstruction. The fact is that enthusiasm for the victims will not last. Moreover, there is nowhere from which the discipline for this kind of elementary state building will come. This is a beat-down society.

"Speaking personally," said Mrs. Clinton, "I know of the great resilience and strength of the Haitian people." This is pabulum. And wherefrom comes Hillary's special knowledge? Perhaps from her 1975 honeymoon spent in Haiti with hubby Bill and her mother, father, and brothers Hughie and Tony, the latter two especially delicate souls.