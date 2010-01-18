Politico’s Patrick O’Connor reports that the biotech lobby is threatening to back Massachusetts Republican Scott Brown’s bid for Senate in a last-ditch effort to strengthen in its hand in the health-care negotiations:

The state chapter went as far as drafting a press release to endorse Brown, according to multiple people on a Friday conference call that included industry lobbyists. The Bay State has a thriving biotechnology industry, giving the group sway this close to the election. But so far, the group hasn't sent the release or offered an official endorsement. Instead, two people familiar with the discussion say the group is waiting until they hear something more definitive from the White House or congressional leaders...

What’s at stake is a 12-year protection for pricey biologic drugs against generic competition—a provision that’s enshrined in both House and Senate bills, which Obama said he opposed last week. The unexpected news was enough to prompt PhRMA to threaten to torpedo the bill if Democrats end up weakening 12-year shield. If that happens, it certainly won’t be a surprise if the local biotech lobby swings for Brown, who’s campaigned for Ted Kennedy’s former seat on killing health-reform reform.

The great irony here is that it was Kennedy—the spiritual and legislative godfather of the current bill—who had inserted the provision protecting the biotech industry in the first place. In fact, Kennedy had originally pushed for a 13-year exclusivity shield on generic competition, which ultimately evolved into the 12-year protection in the Senate HELP Committee’s version of the bill and laid the groundwork for the language in the legislation that passed both houses last year.