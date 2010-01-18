It's pretty clear why Brown isn't opposing the Massachusetts reforms: They happen to be popular. In the most recent Boston Globe/Harvard School of Public Health poll, 58 percent of respondents said they supported the reforms while 28 percent said they opposed.

That was down 10 points from the previous year--a year in which, among other things, the state had been forced to cut its budget because of plummeting tax receipts, sending shock waves through the entire health care system. But even with the drop, the signal of support remained unambiguous.

And the numbers were even more lopsided when pollsters asked respondents, straight up, if they wanted to repeal the law. Just 11 percent said they did, while 79 percent said they were against. Polls don't get more lopsided than that.

This makes sense, if you're familiar with what Massachusetts did. Today everybody can now get insurance, regardless of pre-existing conditions. For people buying on their own or in small businesses, insurance has become much more comprehensive--and the act of buying insurance, through the new Massachusetts Connector, is just a lot simpler. People have more access to care and employers are actually more likely to provide coverage than before the reforms, despite an economy that has gotten worse in the same time span.



To be sure, people in Massachusetts have plenty of complaints. I heard them when I was reporting my article on the state's reforms. But nobody--and I mean nobody--I interviewed suggested rolling back the Massachusetts reforms. (Critics on the left wanted to replace it with single-payer, but that's different.) And even those who were unhappy with elements of the reform said they were, by and large, glad it had become law. As Robert Blendon, an HSPH professor of public health and the poll's co-director, told the Boston Globe:

Three years in operation, and with 97 percent of people covered, you have a majority of support, and that is a lesson for Washington.