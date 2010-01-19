I’m reluctant to point a finger at any particular media outlet because they’re simply doing what competitive businesses do—responding to a huge demand for a product by increasing the supply of it (in this case, images and accounts from Haiti). If TNR had the budget and the audience of CBS News, we’d probably have sent 50 people to greater Port-au-Prince, too. And we’d be proud of it! For all the vanity and adrenalin and competitive impulses driving the reporting out of Haiti, I’m idealistic enough to think the overwhelming majority of my colleagues are there for mostly noble reasons. They believe that telling the stories of hopeless people can help bring them hope—or at least arrange it so that others don’t suffer the same fate the next time around. (Even if Anderson Cooper sometimes takes the empathy-mongering to pornographic extremes. One typical Cooper quote from Port-au-Prince: "There's nothing sadder than someone dying on the side of the road and no one even noting their passing. …There are things that are extraordinarily horrific and signs of extraordinary strength, and that's important for people to know.")

If nothing else, I’m well-aware of the irony of writing a piece like this. After all, I’d be hard-pressed to know the details of Haiti’s failing infrastructure if not for the inhuman efforts of the reporters now down there.

But if we journalists really believe in this mission, we have a Hippocratic-like obligation to at least do no harm. So, rather than engage in a logistical arms-race every time a natural disaster strikes, why not adapt a concept we routinely use in other contexts—the pool. For those unfamiliar with the arrangement, a pool is journalism’s longstanding solution to the problem of stories that attract more interest from reporters than there is room to accommodate them. Most famously, the dozens of news organizations that cover the White House document the president’s daily comings and goings this way. At any given moment, there may only be one or two journalists in the room with the leader of the free world, leaving dozens on the outside. But that doesn’t mean they lack information they need to file their own stories. Instead, one of the reporters with a front-row seat writes what’s known as a “pool report,” which everyone else in the syndicate shares. (Something analogous happens for video coverage.)

A “disaster pool” could work the same way. Just like they do for White House coverage, the major (and some not so major) news organizations could draw up an agreement to send a contingent of print, radio, and television reporters to wherever the next global disaster strikes. The participating news organizations could then use the raw material transmitted back to them to fashion their own reports. The pool correspondents could even be available to conduct on-air interviews with different television organizations, depending on their editorial needs. The arrangement would obviously be less than ideal for the outlets with the biggest budgets. But, collectively, the media would have the peace of mind of knowing it's not exacerbating the same problems it's trying to alleviate.

After all, unlike an ongoing civil war in some obscure third-world country, or a famine in an far-off corner of the earth, the one thing there’s no shortage of after a high-profile disaster like Haiti or Katrina is attention. And who knows? If we in the media can swallow our pride and embrace an idea like the disaster pool, it just might leave us with a bit more time and money to devote to those less-covered tragedies. Which, I’m sure Anderson Cooper would agree, are just as important for people to know about.

Noam Scheiber is a senior editor of The New Republic

Reporting assistance from Noah Kristula-Green, Byron Tau, and Sam Sweeney



