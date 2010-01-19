For all the eye-rolling it inspired, the reliance on the small-bore outlived Clinton’s presidency. In 2007, for example, congressional Democrats scored a powerful p.r. victory when a vote to expand children’s health care elicited a Grinch-like veto from George W. Bush. The one constant through all these episodes has been White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel--a former Clinton White House adviser turned House Democratic leader. “Rahm thinks that stuff works,” says Maryland Representative Chris Van Hollen, who succeeded Emanuel as head of the House Democrats’ campaign committee. But, Van Hollen hastens to add, “it’s not to the exclusion of larger things--that’s pretty clear from the agenda they embarked on.”

Indeed, if you connect the publicly available data points, the apparent White House strategy was to pass a series of major initiatives in its first year to 14 months--health care, Wall Street (or “regulatory”) reform, cap-and-trade--then scale back and sell these accomplishments. (Recall that the president’s initial deadline for health care votes in the House and Senate was the August recess.) The question, now that Congress has blown through the hoped-for timetables, is whether to press ahead full speed or to start scaling back anyway.

On Capitol Hill, it’s not much of a question at all. One senior Democratic Senate aide says the chamber plans to wrap up its major business within a few months, partly to focus on refining its message for voters. “The reality is that we’ll be trending somewhere toward that into the spring and summer,” says the aide. The logic isn’t hard to comprehend: Legislating is an inherently messy exercise. None of the compromises and side-deals necessary to grease a measure along seems particularly ennobling in real-time. “It’s hard for people to look at the legislative process and say there are good guys and bad guys,” says Greenberg. So long as the details are being hammered out, “it mostly looks like gridlock, special interests, and politics as usual.” Greenberg allows that this even holds for a bill like regulatory reform, which could ultimately prove helpful politically.

According to the Senate aide, the first four weeks of the chamber’s legislative year--which begins on January 19--will be devoted to three initiatives: finishing up health care, hashing out a jobcreation bill, and raising the government’s debt limit, the last of which is like the colonoscopy of Senate votes (necessary and not that time-consuming in the grand scheme of things, but seemingly interminable while it’s happening). Which means the earliest the Senate could start working on regulatory reform, the next major item in the queue, would be late winter. Unfortunately, the process of finalizing that bill could take months. That leaves cap-and-trade on its deathbed--“I can’t rule it out, but it’s fair to say it’s losing steam,” says the Senate aide--to say nothing of other initiatives like K–12 education.

Instead, Democrats will likely spend the second half of the year reaching for issues that send important messages to voters. Van Hollen has had conversations with the White House about a bill called the Whistleblower Protection Enhancement Act, which would bolster protections for federal workers who expose fraud, waste, and abuse. “It’s part of a narrative focused on accountability and transparency,” he says. Likewise, many in the party are increasingly worried about a lack of enthusiasm from the base--particularly labor, which lost out on the public option and may see its health benefits taxed for the first time. To combat this, the party could pick a series of fights with business over issues like mine safety, or over its appointees and judicial nominees. In recent days, the White House has even floated a roughly $100 billion fee on banks to recoup bailout money, something likely to be popular across the political spectrum. “If you only focus on the big ideas, they don’t happen very often. You need the smaller stuff to put points on the board in between big victories,” says Erik Smith, a Democratic media consultant.