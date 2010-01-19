Scott Brown's campaign has been arguing, directly and indirectly, that national health care reform would be bad for Massachusetts, since the state enacted its own, very similar version of reform three years ago. As Brown adviser Eric Fehrnstrom told Politico's Ben Smith

In Massachusetts, 98% of residents are covered by insurance through our own state reforms. The plan is not perfect, and we need to get costs down, but we have already achieved near-universal coverage. There is nothing for us in a national plan except higher taxes and more spending to finance coverage expansions in other states. It's a raw deal for Massachusetts

But is that really the case? I put the question to Michael Miller, who is the policy director for Community Catalyst, a national health care advocacy group based in Boston. Here's what he told me:

It's complicated. On the one hand, if you look at the funding sources we are likely to see in the bill--tax on high cost plans, tax on unearned income and some of the drug industry and other provider savings--you would expect Massachusetts to make a contribution above say what Mississippi puts in. (This to me seems like a perfectly appropriate thing for a federal government to require--generally having more affluent folks pick up some of the tab so lower income folks can get health insurance and health care. If they could afford it themselves they wouldn't be uninsured to begin with.)