The voting in Massachusetts is only hours old, but already the Washington establishment is howling that it's time for the Democrats to drop health care reform.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is having none of it: "Let's remove all doubt, we will have health care -- one way or another," she told reporters on Monday.

Pelosi is one of the two big reasons I believe health care reform has a decent (not good) shot of passing, even if Scott Brown wins today. The other is President Obama. Both understand that enacting health care reform is in their personal, and their parties', long-term interest. More important, both believe health care reform is the right thing to do--and aren't about to give up on it, this close to success, because their party's majority in the Senate is "only" nine seats instead of ten. The fact that so many Beltway know-it-all's insist surrender is necessary will, I suspect, only stiffen the pair's resolve.

But will rank-and-file Democrats go along? They should, as long as they don't let panic get the best of them.