PETA attracted a lot of attention for its "I'd rather go naked than wear fur" ad campaign. The genius was that they had some connection between their idea and nudity. But the excuses for nudity seem to be getting increasingly lame:

In case you're wondering, I have a perfectly good excuse for exploiting: I'm discussing a public policy issue! But PETA's hinging its case on the link between nudity and urging people to neuter pets, and it seems particularly tenuous here.