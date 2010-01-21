Jin started writing about the United States in his novel A Free Life, which appeared in 2007. He now makes his way around the working Chinese immigrants and Chinese-Americans of Queens, where Asians—as it might surprise a certain recent vice-presidential candidate to learn—outnumber the residents of all the cities populated by one thousand or more souls in the state of Alaska. Jin's stories are not about marginal people, but about ordinary people at home in American restlessness, estranged among strangers, remade but not melted down by the immensity they try to inhabit.

Jin's characters find themselves in little dramas of estrangement, rescue, and hard-won hope. They are mired in debt. They have visa problems. They willingly pay the high psychic and financial costs of fitting in, and yet they often fail to do so. The natives sometimes treat them harshly. A cook who repatriates his dollars to his family in China says he's “so desperate for cash that I feel like mugging someone.” Other Chinese and Chinese-Americans treat them harshly, too. The head of a Chinese temple goes to great lengths to deprive a young monk of his promised salary. (But a lawyer says: “This is America, a land ruled by law, and nobody is entitled to abuse others with impunity.”)

Their families wear them down. Coastal, cosmopolitan glamour wears them down. They are lonely—they seem to rattle around in small apartments in Queens, looking for connections or giving up on them. “This is America,” one concludes, “where we must learn self-reliance and mind our own business.” Another, American-born: “This is America, where it's never too late to turn over a new page.”And: “Except for the Indians, nobody's really a native in the United States.You mustn't think of yourself as a stranger—this country belongs to you if you live and work here."To Jin, this is innocence, not stupidity. He is bemused by the innocence of some of his characters, but appreciates the seriousness of their moral groping. They are sincere about what lies on both sides of the Chinese-American hyphen.

Jin's people have all the ordinary troubles of Americans and the extra ones of outsiders. A Chinese professor of American literature defects, and finds a job washing dishes. Two young people practice “temporary love” in New York while their spouses in China save up for a reunion. As in classics of immigrant literature from a century ago or more, America is a land of relative virtues and estrangements—a compromised land. Jin's characters live at odd angles to an America that is, across the board, somehow weightless—yet, in its own way, liberating.

Even if these characters feel uprooted, they don't regret their passage from China, for they have few if any illusions about the quality of life they left behind. Often, in fact, they wish they could uproot even more definitively. A smaller world, for example, traps a young woman with a troubled sister back home. E-mail enables her to keep up family ties, but communicative proximity blows up in her face. “I used to believe that in the United States you could always reshape your relationships with the people back home—you could restart your life on your own terms. But the Internet has spoiled everything—my family is able to get hold of me whenever they like.” The story is called “The Bane of the Internet.” The “Good Fall” of the title must refer to a plunge downward—into an alien America—yet a plunge which is still, on balance, worth undertaking.