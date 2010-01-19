"U.S.A., U.S.A.," the large Haitian crowd standing in the street yelled as Los Angeles County Fire Capt. Bill Monahan and his search dog rescue team finally freed a young woman trapped under her collapsed hotel for five days.

"U.S.A., U.S.A." Cheering. For us! When's the last time we heard cheering for America in another country?

"Bill said it brought his team to tears," said Debra Tosch, executive director of the Search Dog Foundation in Ojai.