Second, I wrote the piece at a time when the bill was being systematically eviscerated as it proceeded toward passage. Under those conditions, I was feeling pretty negatively disposed toward the tatters that remained. Now, although I’m still disappointed with some of the compromises made, I’m feeling more positive about the bill—and will feel more upset if it doesn’t pass. (This may be an argument for online journalism over old-style print journalism with long publication lead times.)

Third, there’s been relatively little attention paid to the ways that those of us who are insured will continue to suffer at the hands of impenetrable policies, insurance company employees who deny and delay reimbursements, red tape, and other crazy aspects of our system. As noted by David Leonhardt of the Times, another commentator I respect and trust a lot, the plan “would not improve most people’s health care anytime soon.” His piece of August 26 is well worth reading. So in the end I don't think we'll look back on this bill as having been "transformational," in the way that Medicare was. Too much will stay the same.

Finally, you took “Obama vs. Clinton” as your framework. I used Clinton in my piece not to stack up the two presidencies to see whose was better (not a game I find useful, and too early for it in any case) but to give a historical sense that even a presidency filled with compromises and disappointments can still be one that, in the end, does a hell of a lot of good. Few would describe Clinton’s presidency as “transformational,” but Obama would be a success if he achieved as much. That’s all I meant.

In sum, I do think you’re right that the Obama bill, should it pass, won’t be “closer” in scope or impact to Kennedy-Kassebaum than to Medicare. But I remain skeptical that it will be a “sweeping historical accomplishment,” as you predict, and still think it will fall somewhere between those two other bills in how much it really changes health care for most people.