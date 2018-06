Apparently not:

[H]ealthcare shares rallied the most in the regular session on hopes that policy gridlock in Washington would slow the healthcare overhaul, removing a threat to the profits of insurers and drug companies.

The S&P Healthcare Index .GSPA climbed 2 percent, with drug company Eli Lilly (LLY.N), up 4.4 percent at $37.41, among the standouts. Health insurers' shares also rallied briskly, with Humana Inc (HUM.N), up 7.1 percent at $51.94.