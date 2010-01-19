As you know, I voted just before noon. But, at 7:02, I got a phone call from Martha Coakley asking me to cast my ballot for her. "We've come too far ... etc., etc." Actually, she hadn't come nearly far enough.

And then at 7:13, I received another call from someone who didn't identify herself. Of course, she was phoning on behalf of Coakley.

It wasn't the president. It wasn't Bill Clinton. It wasn't Vicki Kennedy.

Why didn't John Kerry call? Or Deval Patrick? I understand why they didn't put Joe Kennedy up to this prank.