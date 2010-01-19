Trenchant political analysis, from Senator Evan Bayh:

If you lose Massachusetts and that’s not a wake-up call, there’s no hope of waking up. ... It’s why moderates and independents even in a state as Democratic as Massachusetts just aren’t buying our message. They just don’t believe the answers we are currently proposing are solving their problems. That’s something that has to be corrected. ... The only we are able to govern successfully in this country is by liberals and progressives making common cause with independents and moderates. Whenever you have just the furthest left elements of the Dem party attempting to impose their will on the rest of the country -- that’s not going to work too well.

I'm sure we'll hear versions of this argument many more times in the coming hours and days. But is it right?

Last time I checked, the "furthest left elements of the Democratic Party" wanted a much bigger stimulus, more aggressive treatment of the financial industry, and a draw-down of troops abroad. Instead, they got a stripped-down stimulus, soft treatment of the banks, and more troops in Afghanistan.