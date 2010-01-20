I've been railing at the establishment's insistence on acting as if voters are driven purely by ideological preference -- as if 10% unemployment has nothing to do with the current voter mood. Offering his rebuttal is David Brooks:

Many Democrats, as always, are caught in their insular liberal information loop. They think the polls are bad simply because the economy is bad. They tell each other health care is unpopular because the people aren’t sophisticated enough to understand it. Some believe they can still pass health care even if their candidate, Martha Coakley, loses the Senate race in Massachusetts on Tuesday.

That, of course, would be political suicide. It would be the act of a party so arrogant, elitist and contemptuous of popular wisdom that it would not deserve to govern. Marie Antoinette would applaud, but voters would rage.

That's the entirety of his argument. On my side, there's evidence. Political scientists have demonstrated clearly that things like a president facing a midterm election, and high unemployment, exert a huge pull on voter behavior. Do I think voters would like health care reform more if they were better versed with its contents? Well, yes, polls have shown this to be true.