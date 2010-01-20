The headline on the New York Times this morning reads, "GOP Senate Victory Stuns Democrats." Literally speaking, this is utterly false. I know many people who are plugged into Democratic circles, and every indication I had was that the party expected to lose last night -- probably by a much, much wider margin than they actually did. In this sense there was no surprise.

But in a broader sense, it's true. Even though the result, in some ways, exceeded their worst expectations, Democrats have responded as if they were stunned. Human psychology is like that. It's one thing to know you're about to get dumped when your girlfriend says we need to talk. It's another to experience it when it happens.

Still, it's fairly amazing to me to see the Democrats reacting with such hysteria. It's not just moderates trying to position themselves to the center. Barney Frank and Anthony Weiner are acting like pathetic, emotional cowards. They seem to think that one very attractive candidate beating a hapless foe amounts to a national referendum to which every other member of Congress is bound.

Remember when Ted Kennedy died? For a couple days, everybody thought this was somehow going to change the fundamental dynamics of health care reform, that even Republicans would rally to the cause of their late colleague's life. I am not claiming any special genius to note that I found this unbelievably naive. The fundamentals of the situation had not changed. What mattered was who had the votes. And now, the Republicans are trying to take advantage of Kennedy's death to kill reform. Fundamentals, not the emotion of the moment, are what matter.