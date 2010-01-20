People in big cities make up a smaller chunk of the unemployed than they used to. At the beginning of the decade, central cities were home to 38 percent of the unemployed in the country’s largest 100 metro areas. Today that fraction is down to about 33 percent. Meanwhile, 6.4 million people are unemployed in the suburbs--more than double the number in cities.

In part, this spread of the unemployed to suburbia tracks the suburbanization of the labor force as a whole; to wit, the difference between city and suburban unemployment rates held fairly steady throughout the decade. But such a large unemployed population in the suburbs presents new and different challenges for economic recovery.

First is the question of access. A more geographically dispersed unemployed population may pose added barriers to information about steady job opportunities. It means new transportation challenges, especially for lower-income workers who may not have regular access to a vehicle (and despite what you might have heard, it’s still the disadvantaged who are bearing the brunt of this recession).