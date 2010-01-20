The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee emails this:
Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee: In light of the Massachusetts loss, the DCCC's record of five straight special election wins -- including one last fall in a difficult environment in Upstate New York -- looks a lot more impressive. Yes, we know that the majority of the DCCC's special wins came in a far better political environment for Democrats nationally but they also came in far less friendly territory for the party generally (Louisiana, Mississippi etc.).
They're proud that Martha Coakley's loss makes them look better than the Senate. Really shows you why the Democratic Congress is in such great shape, huh?